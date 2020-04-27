Graveside service for Mrs. Annie Pearl Smith of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn, AL. Presiding Elder James Q. Smith, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Smith passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Bethany House. She was a member of St. Luke C.M.E. Church. For many years, she served faithfully as an usher. After thirty years of service, she retired from the Auburn City School System. There will not be a public viewing. She leaves to cherish her memory: six children, Isaac (Phyllis) Strickland, Elder James Q. (Sylvia) Smith, Sr., Diane (Rev. Dr. Johnny) Green, Angela (Larry) Williams, Patricia (Rev. Amos) Harris and Yolanda Smith; three sisters, Bertha Mae Williams, Mary Durr and Mary Nell Strickland; four sisters-in-law, Mary Helen Lockhart, Mildred Howard, Mary Helen Strickland and Blanche Strickland; one brother-in-law, Dr. Robert L. Bryant; grandchildren, Rodney Strickland, Randy Strickland, Ashley Strickland, Johnny R. "Rod" Green Jr., Janelle Green, Brittney (Arkeith) Dowdell, James Q. "Quinn" Smith , DeMarcus "DJ" Smith, Larry "Will" Williams, Lamar Williams, Amos "AJ" (Rachel) Harris; a host of great-grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
