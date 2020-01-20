September 9, 1945 - January 18, 2020 Carol Miller Smith of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late Henry and Dorothy Miller on September 9, 1945 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center surrounded by family on January 18, 2020 at the age of 74. Carol was hardworking, selfless, loving, charismatic person who touched the lives of every person she encountered. "Gran" as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren and great grandchildren was the most giving, generous, understanding person you would ever meet. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Hal Smith; daughters, Melanie (Tommy) Carswell of Opelika; Beth Smith of Opelika; and Louann (Clint) Betts of LaFayette; grandchildren, Patrick Tousley, Nathan (Lauren) Boulware, Drew Boulware, Trey (Rachel) Carswell, Michael (Christine) Carswell, Alison (Chris) Carswell; and great grandchildren, Emma Betts, Tanslee Boulware, Taylor and Aubree, Ava and Benjamin; sister, Joan (Tom) Marks of Birmingham; and brother David (Lisa) Miller of Auburn, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at St. Michaels Catholic Church Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral hour at 11:30 a.m. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Opelika, Alabama or your favorite charity.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.