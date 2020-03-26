August 24, 1928 - March 20, 2020 Catherine Smith, 91, passed away peacefully on March 20 at Arbor Springs Rehab Facility in Auburn, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Alton Smith, and an infant grandson, Adam Aaron Jussely. Catherine graduated from Auburn University in 1951 with a degree in Education. Before her husband's death, Tom and Catherine lived in Montgomery, AL after settling there in his retirement. They spent many exciting Saturdays attending Auburn football games and were long time members of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She moved to Azalea Place in Auburn following his death and spent her days enjoying friends, Bingo and visits and dinners with her son and his family, especially Friday night pizza at Johnny Brusco's. While in Auburn, she was under the watch care of Auburn First Baptist Church and was very grateful for the support of the church through Tom's illness and death and her own. Catherine is survived by her three children, Thomas Smith, Jr. (Marcie), Claire Smith Frazier (Johnny) and Carol Smith Jussely (Steve), seven grandchildren John David Frazier (Lauren), Sarah Frazier Gallups (Brandon), Aaron Jussely (Blair), Ellen Jussely Ellis (Jason), Mary Claire Jussely Lyons (Grant), Rachel Emily Sharp (Brian), and Alex Smith Ritenbaugh (Clay). She was very excited about her growing number of great-grandchildren, with eight and two more on the way. She is also survived by one sister, Mildred Deaver Huey, of Birmingham, AL Catherine's remains will be interred beside her husband's at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn. A small graveside ceremony was held March 24, 2020 with Frederick-Dean officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in her honor.
