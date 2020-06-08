Eva June Tinsley Smith, 91, of Auburn, died peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side on June 5, 2020, in Lanett, Alabama.
She was born on May 27, 1929 to Flora Rebecca Maxwell Tinsley and Julius Edgar Tinsley at the family home near Pittsview, Alabama.
She was predeceased by two husbands, Johnny Arbeth Toney, Jr, of Marvyn and Marion Olson Smith of Tuskegee.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker who spent many years caring for dozens of children in her home. She always had a smile for everyone and would unabashedly brag to anyone who would listen about her only child, John Edgar Toney.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her son, John, his wife, Kim, their children, Katie and Ethan Toney of Atlanta, and Jed Toney of Auburn, a sister, Becky Jacobs of Cypress, Texas and a sister-in-law, Patricia Tinsley of Arcadia, CA.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Maxwell Tinsley of Uchee, Alabama, and Sonny Tinsley of Arcadia, CA and a host of other relatives.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Joseph R. Downs and to all of her caregivers at Diversicare-Lanett and Chattahoochee Hospice including Sarah Billingsley, Beronica Owens, LaMerle Fulghum, Rendee Gullatt, Indian Walker, Kenesha Brooks, Salicia Bethea, Val Maddox-Hancock, and the many members of the north wing staff.
There will be a celebration of her life at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 9th at 2 pm.
The family respectfully requests that In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Women’s Hope Medical Clinic in Auburn
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.