March 3, 1948 - December 20, 2019 Glenda Jean Smith, 71, of Lafayette, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be Monday, December 23, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Reeltown Baptist Church with burial following in Reeltown Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 25 years Kenny Smith; her sons Steven Fred (Beverly) Grant, and Everett "Gene" (Missy) Grant; her step children Chris (Kelly) Smith, Amy (Brent) Dowell, and April (Jared) Foley; 15 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; her sisters Carolyn Diane (Reggie) Hill, and Pamela Jo (Jeff) Robinson; and her brother Michael Earl (Teresa) Flurry. She was preceded in death by her sons Bradley David Grant and Andy Joe Grant, and her brother Larry David Flurry.
Smith, Glenda Jean
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
First Baptist Church of Reeltown
16963 Hwy. 49 S.
Notasulga, AL 36866
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:00PM
First Baptist Church of Reeltown
16963 Hwy. 49 S.
Notasulga, AL 36866
