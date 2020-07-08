August 2, 1957 - July 6, 2020 Jeffery passed away July 6, 2020 at 10:06 am. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron Frederick Smith and Beatrice Speigner Smith; son, Derek Thompson and niece Kelly Melton. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Smith; siblings, Priscilla Pugh, Wayne (Sandra) Smith, Doug (Deede) Smith, Neva (Tommy) Wilson, Blanche Whatley, Jennifer Smith, Scott (Cathy) Smith, Guy (Cherrie) Smith, Carl (Faye) Smith, Bob (Marcella) Smith, Todd Smith, Lori Ann Smith; 28 nieces and nephews; 49 great nieces and nephews, as well as 8 great-great nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Dr. Tommy Wilson officiating. He will always be remembered for his laugh and good humor.
