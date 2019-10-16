January 17, 1936 - October 15, 2019 Funeral services for Mrs. Joy C. Smith, 83, of Auburn is Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel. Burial is in Memorial Park Cemetery, Auburn. Keith Horne is officiating. Visitation is Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mrs. Smith, who died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Arbor Springs, was born January 17, 1936, in Henry County, Al. She grew up in Baker Hill, Al and lived a number of years in Macon, Ga before moving to Auburn, Al. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Smith, Sr., and son, J. Smith. She is survived by her children: Keith (Carrie) Horne, Joy Lynn (Terrell) Stanley, Julie (Gary) Dunbar; daughter in law, Kim Smith; grandchildren: Allison, Madison, Ben, Katie, Will, Erica, Brittni, Lennie, Stephen, Stephanie, and Juliana; great-grandchildren: Cash, Pritchard, Cole Griggs and Lillyana; and special nieces: Gloria Wills, Brenda Debusk, and Debbie Batts.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.