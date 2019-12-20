November 6, 1949 - December 10, 2019 Funeral service for Willie Smith, Jr., 70, of Dadeville, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church, Stillwaters Drive, Dadeville, AL 36853 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Jimmy Thomas will officiate. Mr. Smith, who passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Tuskegee, Alabama, was born November 6, 1949 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, December 20, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Smith will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Jessie Smith of Dadeville, AL; two sons, Bruce (Deana) Persons of Montgomery, AL and Napoleon Persons of Tuskegee, AL; one grandson, Napoleon Persons, Jr. of Tuskegee, AL; two sisters, Mable Smith of Dadeville, AL and Deloris Pace of Alexander City, AL; one brother, Steve Smith of Dadeville, AL; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
