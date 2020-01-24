Mr. Willie George Smith, 88 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Sat., January 25, 2020, 1:00 p.m. CST at Spring Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Elder Gregory Brown; Officiating. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Maxine Smith of Camp Hill, AL, two children: Karen Lemieux (Marvin) and Elston Smith (Francine), both of Michigan; one brother, James Edward Smith, two sisters: Lucille Holston and Ruthie Green (Willie), nine grandchildren: Quiana Glover, Kai Oputa, Corynn Smith, Devi Smith, Kevin Young, Lea Smith, Iken Smith, Illesha Smith, and Iwarri Smith; six great-grandchildren: Exavier Smith, Demi Smith, Kaci Houston, Kalyx Houston, Nmeri Oputa, and Amara Oputa, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

