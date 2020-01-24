Mr. Willie George Smith, 88 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Sat., January 25, 2020, 1:00 p.m. CST at Spring Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Elder Gregory Brown; Officiating. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Maxine Smith of Camp Hill, AL, two children: Karen Lemieux (Marvin) and Elston Smith (Francine), both of Michigan; one brother, James Edward Smith, two sisters: Lucille Holston and Ruthie Green (Willie), nine grandchildren: Quiana Glover, Kai Oputa, Corynn Smith, Devi Smith, Kevin Young, Lea Smith, Iken Smith, Illesha Smith, and Iwarri Smith; six great-grandchildren: Exavier Smith, Demi Smith, Kaci Houston, Kalyx Houston, Nmeri Oputa, and Amara Oputa, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Smith, Mr. Willie George
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.