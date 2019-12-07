May 19, 1958 - November 20, 2019 Funeral service for Pasty Smith, 61, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Ricky Benford will officiate. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Smith, who passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 19, 1958 in Lee County, Alabama. Survivors include: husband, Willie James Smith; two sons, Montay (Shenika) Hodge and Denzell Hodge both of Opelika, AL; a sister, Bessie Hodge of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Doris Ward of Opelika, AL; niece, Nicole Hodge; devoted friend, Lacy Lewis; adoptive granddaughter, Kenleigh Stokes; a host of other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
