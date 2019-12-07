Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE-QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST, NORTHWEST, SOUTHEAST AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&