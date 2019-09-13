September 15, 1932 - September 11, 2019 Robert (Bob) Charles Smith, age 86, passed away in Auburn surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1932 in Evanston, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Mary Smith. Bob was also preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Kathleen and his daughter Laura Mary Smith Hester. He was also preceded in death by his second wife Jacque and third wife Ann. He is survived by his children, Robert Steven Smith (Diane) and Jean Ann Tharpe (Kenny), grandchildren, Kaleigh Ann Counelis (Dustin) and Joel Webster Tharpe, and one great-grandchild Jack Elihu Counelis; brother, Earl Smith, and sister Marylu Anderson. Bob moved to Auburn with his wife Kathleen in 1962 when he became a professor in the Animal and Dairy Sciences Department at Auburn University where he conducted research and taught Biochemistry. He enjoyed his job and colleagues and retired from Auburn after over 30 years. Bob loved to travel, loved to dance and loved live theatre. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial gifts to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or a charity of your choice. www.FrederickDean.com
