Funeral service for Mr. Albert Snipes, 70, of Opelika, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. George McCulloh will officiate. Mr. Snipes passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. In 1968, he graduated from Opelika High School. Mr. Snipes furthered his education at Alabama A&M University graduating with a BS Degree in Management and Industrial Relations. Later, he graduated from Troy State with a MS Degree in Personnel Management. He was a member of the of the Lion Tamers Social Club. Mr. Snipes retired from Auburn University as Director of Employee Relations in the Human Resource Department. His remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. He is survived by: his wife, Deborah Snipes of Opelika, AL; three sons, Jai K. (Kelicia) Snipes of Newport News, VA, Gregory (Katina) Callaway of Opelika, AL and Dumakas (Shayla) Snipes of Smyrna, GA; daughter-in-law, Gamila Snipes of Atlanta, GA; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren; one sister, Berthena Hill of Opelika, AL; four brothers-in-law, Harold Holifield and John Holifield both of Dallas, TX, Wilson Holifield and Gary Holifield both of Opelika, AL; sister-in-law, Rev. Gloria Snipes of Dover, DE; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Snipes, Albert
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
Jan 11
Lie in State
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
