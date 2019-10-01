December 6, 1944 - September 25, 2019 Homegoing Celebration for Velma Snipes, 74, of Elgin, SC, formerly Cusseta, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (EST), Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Burrell Chapel A.M.E. Church, 639 Lee Road 276, Cusseta, AL 36852 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Reverend Wayne Baker will officiate. The family fellowship and repast will be immediate following the Eulogy. Mrs. Snipes, who entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home in Elgin, SC, was born December 6, 1944 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. (EST) at Harris Funeral Home. Mrs. Snipes will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: two sons, Ronnie Snipes (Christina Gonzales) of Jacksonville, FL and Ronald (Carol) Snipes of Elgin, SC; one sister, Frances (Lonzie) Portis of Cusseta, AL; two brothers, Peter Stevens and Willie (Virginia) Stevens both of Cusseta, AL; nine grandchildren, Phillip Snipes (Stephanie) of Upland, CA, Sean Snipes (Crystal) of Clarkesville, TN, Noah Snipes of Jacksonville, SC, Jamal (Kayla Marie) Snipes of Charlotte, NC, Steffon Snipes (Jaz) of Cullowhee, NC, DaRon Snipes of Greenville, NC, Robert Snipes of California, Miguel (Rachel) Bermudez of Jacksonville, FL and Reyna Pena of Chicago, IL; great-grandchildren, Donnie Snipes of Clarkesville, TN, Brayden Bermudez, Olivia Bermudez and Myka Bermudez all of Jacksonville, FL; goddaughter, Donna Snipes of Tampa, FL; a special cousin, Mattie Word of Cusseta, AL; one niece; five nephews; a host of cousins and friends.
