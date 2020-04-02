May 16, 1945 - March 30, 2020 Mickey went peacefully to be with his Lord early Monday morning at his home. He was born in Lineville, AL on May 16, 1945. He served in Vietnam, on the U.S.S. Norton Sound, with the Navy. He later made Auburn, AL his home in 2000, where he retired from CSX Railroad after 32 years of service. All his life he was a diehard war damn eagle fan. He has been to over 300 games and would tell you about it every time he would see you. When he was not at a tailgate or football game, he was on a golf course. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara "Bobbie" Dean-Snow; children: Jeff (Debi) Dean of Auburn, AL, Toni (Brandon) Bryan of Canyon, TX, Terri (Robbie) Dewberry of Wolfforth, TX, Tammi (Doug) Holmes, Traci White (Debbie Cox) of Amarillo, TX; 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
