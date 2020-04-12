Iryna Sorokulova of Auburn was born to the late Boris Kalmanovsky and Varvara Khomenko in Kiev, Ukraine on June 3, 1949 and passed away in Auburn-Opelika on April 7, 2020. She was 70 years old. Dr. Sorokulova was a Professor of Microbiology Department of Anatomy, Physiology and Pharmacology. She joined the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2002. She graduated from Taras Shevchenko National University (Kiev, Ukraine) with M.S. in Microbiology. She received her Ph.D. and D.Sci. Degrees in Microbiology from the Institute of Microbiology and Virology National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Dr. Sorokulova received professional training at Moscow State University (Russia), Bureau of Biologics (Ottawa, Canada), Massachusetts Biological Laboratories (Boston, MA, USA). Dr. Sorokulova was a recipient of the Ukraine State Prize in Science and Technology. She was a dedicated wife, loving, caring, all around wonderful mother, and a great friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Valeriy Sorokulov. She is survived her son, Vladimir Sorokulov. A private service was held Friday, April 10, 2020.

