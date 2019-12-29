Dr. William A. (Bill) Spencer, 78 0f Auburn, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with burial to follow at Town Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 begininng at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will publish at a later date.

