September 13, 1930 - July 10, 2020 A funeral service for Mrs. Robbie Lee Merritt Hart Spicer, of Opelika was held Monday, July 13, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. The Rev. Steve Pettis and Dr. George Mathison officiated. Burial was in Pleasant Ridge Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Jackson County Florida. Mrs. Spicer was at home with her children at her bedside when she went to be with her Lord, Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born September 13, 1930, in Sumter County Florida to the late Charles and Stella Padgett Merritt. She accepted Christ as her savior at an early age at Tuscanooga Baptist Church and walked with him throughout her life. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church, Opelika, AL. At the age of 9 her father passed away and her mother raised the children as a single mom. Mrs. Spicer met her husband, Alvie Hart, at Southeastern Bible College and made it her priority to be a wife and mother. Together they served congregations in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. In her fifties, she returned to college and graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Education. She was widowed following 28 years of marriage. Mrs. Spicer then returned to Florida and taught for several years before retiring with the Florida School System. Upon returning to Florida she met her second husband, Edward Spicer, and was married for 27 years before he passed away. Preceded in death by so many family members and friends, she recalled them fondly in recent weeks and spoke of being lonely without them. She is survived by her daughter, Jennie Hart Smith of Opelika and grandson Matt (Mary) Trumbull of Huntsville, AL; son, Cecil (Cheri) Hart and grandson Levi Hart of Auburn; stepdaughter, Peggy Davidson, Seymour, IN; stepson, Bob (Sue) Spicer, Crothersville, IN; stepdaughter Alice Brock, Crothersville, IN; step grandchildren Julia (James) Lucas, John Beckmeyer, Christina (Shane) Busbu, Ashley Spicer, Mitch Spicer and Brittany (Chad) Denton; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. The family kindly requests any memoriams be donated to Samaritan's Purse or a favorite charity.
