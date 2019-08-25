December 25, 1958 - August 20, 2019 Carl Jerome Spivey: Funeral service for Carl Spivey, 60, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Willie J. Lyles will officiate. Mr. Spivey, who passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born December 25, 1958 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: wife, Belinda Spivey of Opelika, AL; two sons, Antonio Spivey of Opelika, AL and Cedric Spivey of Pigeon Forge, TN; one granddaughter, Anaya Driver; one sister, Peggy (Willie George) Barnett of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Ronald Spivey (Selma Billingsley) of Beauregard, AL and Brady Spivey of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Matthew Strickland, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Carl Strickland of Opelika, AL; one sister-in-law, Gloria Stitt of Porter, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
