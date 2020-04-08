July 6, 1965 - April 4, 2020 Debra Denise Freeman Spratlin of Opelika was born July 6, 1965, age 54 gained her Angel Wings on April 4, 2020. Debra was a very special woman that loved her children and would do anything for anyone. She was preceded in death by her, husband, Walter Spratlin, Jr.; mother, Sandra Smith, and step-dad, Joe Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Cade Spratlin (Jeffery Carroll); son, Steven Freeman both of Opelika; sister, Tammy Gargus; special friend, Joel Amolins; special niece, Angel (Zach) Spain and their daughter Wrennlie; aunt, Nancy Chadwick Sandlin, as well as numerous family, friends, and extra children that called her Mamma. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
