January 10, 1955 - January 29, 2020 Funeral service for Melvin Spratling, 65, of Camp Hill, Alabama, will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1545 County Road 002, Waverly, AL 36879 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Melvin Kelley will officiate. Mr. Spratling, who passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home in Camp Hill, AL, was born January 10, 1955 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Monday, February 3, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Spratling will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: mother, Carrie Davenport of Camp Hill, AL; one brother, John DeAndre (Erika) Davenport of Batesburg, SC; god-sister, Deria Mason of Batesburg, SC; sister-in-law, Masko Spratling of Columbia, SC; two aunts, Charlene Sailor of Hartford, CT and Ruth Spratling of Camp Hill, AL; special friend, Ladonna Green of Dadeville, AL; three nephews, Alvin (Tiffany) Spratling, Jr., Daryl Davenport and Brandon Spencer; five nieces, Catrina Stephens, Carolyn (Kentrail) Jeffcoat, DeAndrea Davenport, Courtney Spencer and Kelli Cameron; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Spratling, Melvin
To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Spratling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.