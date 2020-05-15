May 23, 1969 - May 12, 2020 Graveside service for Salyscees Spratling, 50, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Willie J. Lyles will officiate. Mr. Spratling, who passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 23, 1969 in Macon County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, May 15, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memory: one son, Jamal Spratling of Opelika, AL; parents, Shirli J. Lyles and Sims Spratling both of Opelika, AL; five brothers, Schaffner D. (Rose Marie) Lyles of Jacksonville, FL, Selwyn D. (Tara) Spratling, Sr. of Virginia Beach, VA, Starone D. (DaNavian) Spratling of Opelika, AL, Salazec D. Spratling (Heath Yawn) of Marietta, GA and Lakeith Allen of Opelika, AL; one sister, Latrice Allen of Opelika, AL; two aunts, Susie (Norman) Cannon and Dorothy McCaskill both of Tampa, FL; two uncles, Larry Spratling of Opelika, AL and John Stinson of Auburn, AL; great-aunt, Annie K. Hunter of Auburn, AL; great-uncle, Hoover Lyles of Auburn, AL; two cousins as brothers, Jimmy Jones of Opelika, AL and Greg Spratling of Douglasville, GA; a cousin as a sister, Akelah Spratling of Douglasville, GA; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
