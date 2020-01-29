October 26, 1998 - January 25, 2020 James Frederick Stallworth, III was born on October 26th, 1998. James was a graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, AL, where he played football. He was on the 7-A State Championship Team in 2015. As a student at Auburn University, he was majoring in Construction Management where he was on the Dean's list. He was President of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Alpha Mu Chapter. James had an infectious smile. He was a kind, well-mannered gentleman that would do anything for anyone. He loved animals especially dogs. James's life ended on January 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rosie and J.F. Stallworth, Sr. James is survived by his parents, Jay Stallworth and Andrea Armenakis; grandparents, Achilles and Wilma Armenakis; aunts and uncles, Trey and Ashley McClendon, Mike and Sally McPeak; cousins, Abigail Anderson, Mary Glen McClendon and Colin McPeak; many other relatives, friends and brothers of Sigma Alpha Epilson Fraternity. A memorial mass will be celebrated Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland in Foley, AL. The family will gather at the home of Carolina Groom, Anne-Clinton and Garriff Roberts, 16020 County Rd. 3 Fairhope, AL, immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in James's name to one of the following: Student Counseling & Psychological Services (SCPS) at Auburn University (http://wp.auburn.edu/scs/) to deal with suicide prevention; Sigma Alpha Epsilon-Alpha Mu at PO Box 4092, Auburn, AL 36831; Magic Moments at 2112 11th Ave. S. Suite 219 Birmingham, AL.
