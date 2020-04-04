Mrs. Ruth Strickland, a resident of Valley, AL, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, AL. Graveside Services on April 4, 2020 will be officiated by Rev. Dr. George C. McCulloh. Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing. There will be no public viewing. A member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Valley under the leadership of Rev. Robert L. Carter, Mrs. Stephens served as President of the Deacon Wives Ministry. She was Past President of the Auburn District Deacon Wives, and afterwards served as the Counselor. Her survivors include: her devoted husband, Marcus Leroy Stephens, Valley, AL; two daughters, Tammy (Delton) Maddox, LaGrange, GA and Stephanie Stephens, Valley, AL; the apple of her eyes--her grandson, Xavier Maddox, LaGrange, GA; three bonus daughters she reared as her own, Connie Stephens, Toyar Holstick and Brittany Stephens all of Valley, AL; bonus grandsons, Ryan Zachery and Kentravious Holstick both of Valley, AL and Titus Barker, LaFayette, AL; two siblings, David Strickland, Amityville, NY and Katie Burton, Columbus, GA; four brothers-in-law, Lonny Stephens, Nathaniel (Elaine) Stephens, Jessie L. (Sharon) Stephens and Sylvester (Melanie) Stephens all of Valley, AL; four sisters-in-law, Mary Faye Jessie, Newnan, GA, Margie Madden, Mattie Ree Hubbard and Phyllis Stephens all of Valley, AL; a special daughter, Heather Matthews; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, in compliance with the State Health Order, funerals and visitation services are limited to 10 in-person gatherings. The Family extends heartfelt thanks to their many family members and friends for the many acts of kindness and condolences shown during their time of bereavement.
