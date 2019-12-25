April 12, 1949 - December 18, 2019 Funeral service for Charles Stevenson, 70, of Tuskegee, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2461 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate. Mr. Stevenson, who passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home in Tuskegee, AL, was born April 12, 1949 in Chicago, IL. Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 25, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Mr. Stevenson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Annie Stevenson of Tuskegee, AL; two children, Craig Stevenson of Chicago, IL and Terri Stevenson of Tuskegee, AL; two grandchildren, Orlando Sims of Tuskegee, AL and Savanna Stevenson of Chicago, IL; one sister, Rose Madison of Chicago, IL; an uncle, Keith (Denise) Hill of Chicago, IL; mother-in-law, Samantha Philpot of Auburn, AL; sister-in-law, Barbara Philpot of Auburn, AL; two brothers-in-law, David Philpot and Alexis (Cynthia) Oliver both of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
