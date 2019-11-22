January 16, 1947 - November 19, 2019 Fred J. Stewart of Opelika was born to the late Ruth and Robin Stewart on January 16, 1947 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on November 19, 2019. He was 72 years old. Fred was a proud United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam, and was the recipient of the Air Metal. Fred was a renowned television referee for Alabama Football. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Dorothy Wallace Stewart; daughter, Shirley Wallace Higginbotham; sister, Gloria Durham, and June Stewart; brothers, Ronnie and Leroy Stewart. He is survived by his children, Carlton Wallace, Debbie Bowen (Kenny), Pam Ingram (John); 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. A Memorial service will be held in the chapel of Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers at 12:30 p.m. CST on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.