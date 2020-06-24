September 29, 1924 - June 20, 2020 Helen Hamilton Stewart passed away in peace, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 95. Helen was born in Mississippi on September 29, 1924. In 1951, she moved to Opelika, AL and resided there until her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Depoy Hamilton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, Jack Stewart; son, Jerry Hamilton; daughter, Patricia Wright; brother, Manley "Erk" Shackleford; She is survived by her children, Sandra (Earl) Page; Van (Celeste) Stewart, and Kim (Mike) Golden. Proud grandmother of Richie (Sharon A.) Burnette, Keith (Christy) Burnette, Dodi (Wayne) Broadwater, Jason Cedrone, Heath (Casey) Stewart, and Heather (Smitty) Grider. Great-grandmother to 15 and great-great grandmother to 4; brother, Charles "Chuck" Shackelford; She is also survived by an adopted daughter, Sherry Cooley; granddaughter-in-law, Tammy Burnette; and a few dear friends that were close to her heart. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 am in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Billy H. Clark officiating at Garden Hills Cemetery. Helen, known to most as "Mawmaw" or "Maw Hamp", and will be fondly remembered by the poems that she wrote and recited, the love that she gave and taught, and as a true "Angel on Earth".

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

