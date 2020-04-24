October 29, 1984 - April 20, 2020 Graveside service for Jerome Stewart, 35, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend George C. Pinkard will officiate. Mr. Stewart, who passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 29, 1984 in Lee County, Alabama. Jerome was a graduate of Opelika High School Class of 2003. Survivors include: mother, Gloria Pinkard Stewart of Opelika, AL; father, Raymond Patrick (Janice) Stewart of Alexandria, VA; one sister, Helena D. Stewart of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Adrian (Amanda) Stewart and Julian Stewart (Valerie Coleman) both of Opelika, AL; step-mother, Kathy Stewart of Opelika, AL; grandfather, Ray Stewart of Orangeburg, SC; three nephews; one niece; special loving aunt, Mary Thornton of Opelika, AL; six loving uncles; a host of caring cousins, other relatives and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
