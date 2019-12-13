July 13, 1934 - December 9, 2019 Mrs. Ida Mae Stewart, 85, of Lanett died Monday, December 9, 2019 at Diversicare Care of Lanett. Funeral services will be held at Sardis Baptist Church, Camp Hill on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev.Michael T. Winston, and Dr. Frederick James officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST). Mrs. Stewart is survived by her two sons: Randy Stewart and Samuel Stewart both of Atlanta; three daughters: Tracie White, Shernetter Stewart and Lisa Gonzales all of Atlanta, GA; two sisters: Annie Mae (Johnny Ray) Williams, Camp Hill and Leona (Calvin) Traylor, LaFayette; one brother: Jessie Roy Moore, LaFayette; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL handled the arrangements.
