December 24, 1927 - August 5, 2019 Lois Wehunt Stewart was born December 24, 1927 to Luther B. and Frances Everet Wehunt in Cherokee County, Georgia. She grew up in Ball Ground, Georgia in Pickens County. After graduating from Tate High School, she entered Berry College in Rome, Georgia. There she earned a BS in English with a Minor in Music. She was a member of the College Concert Choir and the Melody Club, serving a term as president. She was a member of the Georgian Society and the Drama Club. After graduating from Berry, she taught elementary school in Trion, Georgia. She was a Cub Scout leader, president of the WSCS and member of the choir at Trion Methodist Church. In 1951 she married Robert R. Stewart, Jr. They were blessed with three children. They moved to Cooleemee, North Carolina where she taught Sunday School, served as president of the WSCS, the Civic Club, and leader of the Senior Citizens Club. She and her husband together served as counselors for the MYF Youth Group. The family moved to Opelika, Alabama in 1968 where she was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Flewellen Sunday School class, choir member, president of UMW, and Circle Chairman. She held many offices as member of the Pepperell Garden Club. She was president of the Opelika Federation of Garden Clubs, Director of District V Garden Clubs of Alabama, and served on the State Board. She served several terms as president of Mentor Study Club. She authored three books: Tales of a Country Girl, A Country Girl Goes to College, and A Country Girl's Empty Nest Years. She wrote many poems and tributes to friends and Sunday School members. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five sisters: Lenora Wehunt, Thenia Wehunt, Clora Wehunt Reavis, Grace Wehunt, and Oveda Reavis; four brothers: Herschel Wehunt, Herbert Wehunt, Sam Wehunt and Sherman Wehunt. She is survived by a brother, Kenneth Wehunt, and children: Robert R. Stewart, III of Pinson, Alabama, Jennifer W. (Jenny) Stewart of Boonville, North Carolina, and John Michel (Mike) Stewart of Auburn. A graveside service for family will be held at West Point, Georgia Marseilles Cemetery at 9:30 am (Central Time) on Friday, August 9. A Memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at 11:30 with visitation to follow the service. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or a favorite charity.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.