February 25, 1954 - June 27, 2018 Mr. Rickey Derwin Stewart of Opelika, Alabama entered heaven's gates on June 27, 2018. Rick was born in Victorville, California on February 25, 1954. He is preceded in death by his parents, Estelle Marie and John Franklin Stewart, Jr.. Rick and Terry were married for just fourteen months. They reunited after forty-five years, and were high school sweethearts (West High Anchorage, AK). Rick is survived by his wife, Terry; brother, David (Kathy); children: Ryan (Mallory) Stewart, Carmen (J.W.) Danzey, and Danielle Donnelly. Rick loved his five grandchildren including, Holley and Blake Stewart; Easton and Walker Danzey; and Jaydon Donnelly. He leaves behind his family and friends including his coworkers from Auburn University where he worked as an electrician. Rick loved his family and friends and will be remembered for his kind gestures and hard work ethic. While his battle with cancer was short, he leaves this world in peace knowing he will dwell in the house of the Lord our Savior. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory www.jeffcoattrant.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.