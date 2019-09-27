October 19, 1924 - September 26, 2019 Mrs. Mary B. Still, 92, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Arbor Springs. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with visitation starting one hour before with Dr. Mike King officiating. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
