A private graveside service for Mrs. Bennie Mae Stinson, 93, of Opelika, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate. Mrs. Stinson passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a member of Union Hill CME Church. For years, she served as a foster parent to many children. She retired from the Opelika City Schools as a cafeteria worker. She is survived by: one daughter, Elizabeth Burton of Opelika, AL; two loving and devoted grandchildren, Deidre Burton and David A. Burton; a sister, Annie Lou Bell of Opelika, AL; three foster sons, Richard (Erikka) Holland, Jr. of Wilingboro, NJ, Ronnie Holland of E. Orange, NJ and Roy Melvin (Mary) Whitlow of Opelika, AL; a special niece, Thelma Holcey of Opelika, AL; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
