November 12, 1946 - November 17, 2019 Funeral service for Eddie Stinson, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Deeper Impact Ministry, 114 17th Place, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Westview Cemetery, Dr. Eric D. Ingram will officiate. Mr. Stinson, who passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Arbor Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center in Opelika, AL, was born November 12, 1946 in Macon County, AL. Public viewing for Mr. Stinson will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Family hour from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Stinson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: five daughters, Lisa Knight of Kentucky, Denise (Rayfield) McCray, Vickie (Oscar) Andrews, Carlan (Jesse) Harper and Barbara Griffin all of Auburn, AL; three sons, Eddie (Nikeyshia) Griffin, Jesse Harris and Venice (Angela) Harris all of Auburn, AL; three sisters, Emma Jean Martin of Bronx, NY, Sadie Butler of Waterbury, CT and Virginia (Precious) Barnes of Atlanta, GA; thirty grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren; special friend and roommate, Andrew Flakes; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
