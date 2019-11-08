September 10, 1938 - October 10, 2019 A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the clubhouse at Mathan and Jill Holt's University Station Motorcoach & RV Resort (3076 Alabama Highway 14 Auburn, AL. 36832.) Casual attire is appropriate.
