September 10, 1938 - October 10, 2019 Olene Hill Stoker of Auburn was born to the late Ethel Ledbetter Hill and Olin Hill on September 10, 1938 and passed away on October 10, 2019. She was 81 years old. She was preceded in death by her sister, Victoria McCall and brothers, Cliff Hill, Carl Hill. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mack Stoker; daughter, Skylarr Dunham (Ben); granddaughter, Rachel Whelchel. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.