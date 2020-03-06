May 6, 1922 - February 29, 2020 Funeral service for Dannie Stokes, 97, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL with interment in Town Creek Cemetery, Reverend Clifford E. Jones, Pastor and Eulogist, Reverend W.L. Muse will officiate. Mrs. Stokes, who passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Parkwood Health Care Center in Phenix City, Alabama, was born May 6, 1922 in Moro, Arkansas. Public viewing will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Stokes will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Henry Lee Stokes (Shirley) of Memphis, TN, Norma Jean Stokes-Elghaouth of Louisville, KY, Lillie Jones (Rev. Clifford E.) of Auburn, AL and Herbert Stokes (Loretta Faye) of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Clifford Jones of Newnan, GA, Clarinda J. Lockhart (E. Lopez) of Opelika, AL, Danny Stokes, Kimberly Stokes of Memphis, TN and Henry L. Stokes of St. Louis, MO; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
