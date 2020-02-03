November 16, 1933 - February 1, 2020 Lois Blackburn Stokley of Opelika Alabama was born at the Lee County Hospital on November 16, 1933 and passed away on February 1, 2020 at home. She was 86. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she played the organ, and was very active in the church, choir and was also a member of the Flewellen Sunday School Class. Mrs. Lois taught for 30 years at Opelika and Lee Academy and Scott Prep. She was a member of the Pink Ladies Hospital Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, J.A. Stokley. She is survived by her children, J.B. Stokley (Beverly) and Cindy Hendrix (Scott); Grandchildren, Maci Vollenweider (Aaron) and Hunter Hendrix (BreeAnna). She was lovingly cared for by Carolyn Johnson, Geraldine Lipscomb, and Chandra Martin. Funeral service will be held in the sanctuary of Trinity United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m with Reverend Earl Ballard officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. 800 2nd Opelika, AL 36801.
Stokley, Lois Blackburn
