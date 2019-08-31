Bonnie Lou Strength 1950 - 2019 Graveside Service for Miss Bonnie Lou Strength, 69, of Valley, will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm (EDT) at the Fairfax Cemetery. Rev. Randell Hamer will officiate. Miss Strength passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born on April 17, 1950 in Chambers County, Alabama to Joseph Jackson Strength and Bonnie Louise Strength. She was a Baptist by faith. Miss Strength served many years as an elementary school librarian. She is survived by her cousins, Wade Langley (Debbie), Scott Thornton, Leslie Armstrong, Wendy Travaglione, and Rachel Thornton. She was preceded in death by her parents, cousins Layne and Autumn Thornton. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com. Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
