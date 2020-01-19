June 3, 1943 - January 17, 2020 Delaine Strickland, age 76, of Spruce Pine, AL, passed away January 17, 2020. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2PM, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Visitation was held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 5 to 8PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville with Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville directing.
