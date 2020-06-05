Funeral service for Mrs. Essie B. Sanford Strickland, 90, of Auburn, AL will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at God's House of Prayer in Auburn, AL with interment in Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Bishop Frank McLeod will officiate. Mrs. Strickland passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home. She was a member of God's House of Prayer. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. She is survived by: four children, Jesse J. Strickland of Auburn, AL, Eloise Williams of Opelika, AL, Brenda Williams of Auburn, AL and Catrinia Renee' Booth of Opelika, AL; one brother, George (Mary Ann) Sanford of San Antonio, TX; two sisters, Anne Smith of Silver Spring, MD and Bettye Joseph of Laurinburg, NC; five grandchildren, Ephesians (Jackie) Strickland of Opelika, Al, Jesse J. Strickland, II of Indianapolis, IN, Mechelle (Kenneth) Wilson of Jonesboro, GA, Lakeisha Wilson of Auburn, AL and Kimberly Strickland of Gasden, AL; ten great grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
