May 7, 1950 - December 7, 2019 Funeral service for Calvin Stringer, 69, of Opelika, AL, will be at12:00 noon, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 201 South 4th Street, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Anthony Pogue will officiate. Mr. Stringer, who passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born May 7, 1950 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, December 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Stringer will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: two daughters, Letisha Nicole Houston of Riverdale, GA and Michelle Stringer Hatcher of Virginia; five grandchildren, Asia Stringer of South Carolina, Brandon J. Stringer, Jonathan A. Stringer, Shawn M. Hatcher II and Michael Hatcher all of Virginia; three sisters, Annie Stringer of Opelika, AL, Jo Ann (Freddie) Johnson and Margaret (Robert) Lee of Columbia, SC; three brothers, John T. (Elois) Stringer, Charles Stringer (Elizabeth Jones) and Carl (Dorothy) Stringer all of Opelika, AL; devoted niece, Mary Jean (Arthur) Bullard of Opelika, AL; a devoted friend, Theresa Robinson of Opelika, AL; friend of the family, Bessie McCullough of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
