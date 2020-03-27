June 22, 1941 - March 24, 2020 Perry Lamar Stringfellow, Sr., 78, of Little Texas, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Mr. Stringfellow is survived by his wife of 43 years Wyolene Stringfellow; his daughters Melanie S. Belyeu, Wendy (Earl) Likins, and Kim Johns; his son Perry Stringfellow, Jr.; his granddaughters Jessica Johns, Hope (Chris) Morgan, and Nikki Ryder; his grandsons Dalton and Brody Stringfellow; his great grandson, Dallas Padgett; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Felma Stringfellow, and three brothers and a sister.
