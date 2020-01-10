June 11, 1958 - January 8, 2020 S.L. "Bud" Stringfellow of Wadley, Alabama has gained his wings and is soaring high when he died at his home surrounded by his loving family on January 8, 2020 at the age of 61. Bud grew up in Beauregard, Alabama and graduated from Beauregard High School in 1976. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Goat" and Peggy Stringfellow Jones and his sister, Penny Elledge. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Catherine Stringfellow; his son Hugh Simmons (Kacie) and grandchildren, Brantley and Sadie; his sister, Vicky Rabideau; his close friend, Milton Bevels; niece, Jeannie Bozurich; and other friends and family. His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at East Alabama Medical Center, Dr. Johnson and his staff at the Spencer Cancer Center, and the staff at Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care for their kindness and support. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Stringfellow, S.L. "Bud"
