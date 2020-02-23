May 7, 1937 - February 19, 2020 Allene Strong was born May 7, 1937 in Hoschtion, Georgia to the late Harvey Wilson Roberts and Edna Roberts. She passed away at Arbor Springs on February 19, 2020. She attended Gwinnett County Schools. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church at Lilburn, Georgia where she attended the Baptist Training Union. After high school she worked for the Georgia Department of Labor in the Benefits Section. A blind date provided Ms. Strong with the opportunity to meet and later marry, Milford Strong. They settled in Lee County, Alabama She was preceded in death by her former husband, Milford Strong; daughter, Cynthia Strong; grandson, C.J. Strong; great grandson, Jackson Cagle, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her children, Christopher Strong (Lynn), Dale Strong, Carla Baxley (Kenny), Sheree Strong; grandchildren, Christa Strong, Benjamin Strong (Kacie), Karen Cagle, Kelly Burgess, and James Brannon; great grandchildren, Brynleigh Strong, Creed Strong, Elizabeth Burgess; 1 brother and 2 sisters, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family friends. Memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Holly Woodall officiating. Visitation will follow the service.
