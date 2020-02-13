Mr. Johnny L. Strozer, 70 of Auburn, AL passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, 1:00 p.m. CST at New Mt. Sellers Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Terry L. Magby, Pastor, Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Strozer is survived by his wife, Quinetta Strozer, one son, Robert Strozer of Notasulga, AL, four daughters: Tijuana Strozer of Auburn, AL, Crystal Strozer (Brandon) of Alexander City, AL, Candace Strozer of Jacksons Gap, AL and Debreda Taylor of Whiteville, GA, one sister, Annie V. Strozer of Notasulga, AL, grandchildren: Brittney Strozer, Morgan Howard, Hannah Johnson, Tanner Hicks, Royalty Johnson, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Strozer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

