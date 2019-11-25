July 5, 1979 - November 23, 2019 Ms. Gina Sullivan, 40 of Auburn, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. Gina was born to Gerald Sullivan and Brenda Sullivan on July 5, 1979 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Gina had been a resident of the Auburn Opelika area since 1994. Gina was a member of the Opelika Community Band and played the saxophone. She was also employed at 2A USA for nine years as a CPA. Ms. Sullivan is survived by her mother Brenda Sullivan of Opelika; brothers: Lance Sullivan of Inglewood, CA, and Mark Sullivan of Opelika;stepdaughter, Kat Bateman. A memorial service will be 2:00pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. The family respectfully declines the gift of flowers and suggests memorials be directed to the Lee County Humane Society, 1140 Ware Dr. Auburn, AL 36832. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.