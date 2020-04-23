April 24, 2020 - April 18, 2020 A public viewing for Eddie Sweet will be Friday, April 24, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m., at Harris Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Dr. Sweet will be announced at a later date. Dr. Sweet, who passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, AL, was born October 27, 1940 in Dade County, Florida. Survivors include: wife, Maryam McMillan-Sweet of Opelika, AL; five children, Eddie Lee (Renee) Sweet, Jr. of Miami, FL, Patrick (Latoya) Sweet of Pembroke Pine, FL, Chaplain Alan D. (Tawonia) McMillan of Chattahoochee, FL, Tauheegah Johnson of Chattanooga, TN and Ameenah (Kevin) Smith of Savannah, GA; three sisters, Carolyn Preston, Shirley Thornton both of Miami, FL and Delores (Ro y) Smith of Greenville, SC; fourteen grandchildren, Shatia, Skylar, Zowie, Thomas, Eddie, Jr., Patrick, Jr., Ameer, Tremon, LaDarius, Amir, Syid, Jr., James, Anthony and Destin; four sisters-in-law, Evangelist Ruby Madry, Arleen McMillan Wright of Orlando, FL, Takreem McMillan of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Christine McMillan of Hardaway, FL; four brothers-in-law, Rev. Walter Preston, Howard (Regina) McMillan, Sr. of Miami, FL, Chester (Lottie Jean) McMillan and Forrest (Debra) McMillan, Sr. of Hardaway, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, First Baptist Church Family and friends.
