Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 142 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA BIBB CHILTON COOSA DALLAS ELMORE LOWNDES PERRY SHELBY TALLADEGA IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA CHAMBERS CLAY LEE RANDOLPH TALLAPOOSA IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA HALE MARENGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALABASTER, ALEXANDER CITY, ASHLAND, AUBURN, BRENT, CENTREVILLE, CLANTON, COLUMBIANA, DEMOPOLIS, FORT DEPOSIT, GREENSBORO, LANETT, LINDEN, LINEVILLE, LOWNDESBORO, MARION, MILLBROOK, MOUNDVILLE, OPELIKA, PELHAM, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA, SYLACAUGA, TALLADEGA, UNIONTOWN, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.