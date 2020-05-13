October 23, 1959 - May 5, 2020 David Wayne Syphurs, Jr., age 60 passed away May 5, 2020. David was a 1979 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School. David will be remembered by friends and family as always being a hard worker, having a gift to make others laugh and one that took time to enjoy the simple things in life. David was an avid sports fan, he loved the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR racing. His favorite past times were fishing and spending time with his beloved dog Biscuit. He enjoyed music as well and his favorite band was Lynyrd Skynyrd. David is proceeded in death by his son Jeremy Syphurs; mother, Carolyn Syphurs; father, Wayne Syphurs. He is survived by his daughter Shannon Payton (Dalton); his grandson, Nash Payton; sister, Nancy Purser; brothers: Michael Purser, and Mark Purser; niece, Megan Selby (Jonathan); nephew, Michael Purser and a host of cousins. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time and will be announced.
+1
+1
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.