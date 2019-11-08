Funeral service for Mrs. Mamie Crittenden Outlar-Talley, 84, of Opelika, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Marvyn Parkway Church of Christ with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Brother Jeremy Sanders will officiate. Mrs. Talley departed this life on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 30, 1935 in Lee County, AL to the late Robert and Etta Crittenden. She was preceded in death by: eight brothers, Lester, Kenneth, Robert Lee, Allen, Theodore, Winfield, Wilbert and Clarence; two sisters, Mary Ann and Sarah; a son-in-law, Charles Reese; and a granddaughter, LaKeela Outlar. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memories six children: Betty C. Reese of Opelika, AL, John (Juanita) Outlar of Morrow, GA, Rickey Outlar, Juanita Stephens and Janice (Bruce) Brown all of Opelika, AL and Linda (Willie) Downie of Cuthberth, GA; fifteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren; one brother, Joe (Ivera) Crittenden of Apopka, FL; one sister, Charity Crittenden of Opelika, AL; a devoted niece, Shirley Taylor (David) Seils of Opelika, AL; her Church of Christ Family; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
